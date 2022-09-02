TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ 863 FPUS54 KBRO 020858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 TXZ253-022100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ255-022100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ355-022100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ455-022100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ252-022100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ254-022100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ354-022100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ248-022100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ249-022100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ250-022100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ353-022100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ251-022100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ351-022100- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ454-022100- Willacy Island- 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ451-022100- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather