TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

028 FPUS54 KBRO 240858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

TXZ253-242100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ255-242100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ355-242100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ455-242100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-242100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ254-242100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ354-242100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ248-242100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 80. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ249-242100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ250-242100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ353-242100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ251-242100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ351-242100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up

to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ454-242100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ451-242100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up to 105.

