TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

556 FPUS54 KBRO 140857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

TXZ253-142100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ255-142100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows around 80.

$$

TXZ355-142100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ455-142100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-142100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 115.

$$

TXZ254-142100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

110.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ354-142100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ248-142100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-142100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ250-142100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ353-142100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ251-142100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

115.

$$

TXZ351-142100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ454-142100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 80s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

$$

TXZ451-142100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

in the lower 80s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather