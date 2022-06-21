TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

_____

016 FPUS54 KBRO 210858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

TXZ253-212100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ255-212100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ355-212100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs around 90. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ455-212100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy . Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-212100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ254-212100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ354-212100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ248-212100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-212100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ250-212100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ353-212100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ251-212100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ351-212100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ454-212100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ451-212100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather