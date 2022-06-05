TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

946 FPUS54 KBRO 050858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

TXZ253-052100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ255-052100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ355-052100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ455-052100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny . Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 80.

$$

TXZ252-052100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ254-052100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ354-052100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ248-052100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-052100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ250-052100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ353-052100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ251-052100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ351-052100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ454-052100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ451-052100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

