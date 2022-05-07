TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

429 FPUS54 KBRO 070858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

TXZ253-072100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 111 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-072100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index

values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ355-072100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ455-072100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-072100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to

114 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 117 in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 112 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ254-072100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ354-072100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-072100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to

113 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

112 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 117 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 114 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 116 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 115 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-072100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to

111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 113 in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 109 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ250-072100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-072100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ251-072100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 113 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ351-072100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ454-072100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ451-072100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

