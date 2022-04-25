TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

043 FPUS54 KBRO 250857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

TXZ253-252100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ255-252100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ355-252100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ455-252100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ252-252100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ254-252100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ354-252100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ248-252100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ249-252100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ250-252100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

TXZ353-252100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ251-252100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-252100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ454-252100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ451-252100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

