375 FPUS54 KBRO 110957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

TXZ253-120300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early

in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph late in the morning increasing to north 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

around 15 mph early in the morning. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing

to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-120300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west early in the afternoon increasing to north

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ257-120300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle and isolated showers early in the morning, then cloudy

with isolated showers late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west early in the afternoon increasing to north

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 30 to 40 mph

decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-120300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph late in the morning increasing to north 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ254-120300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Breezy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

isolated rain showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning,

then cloudy with isolated rain showers late in the morning.

Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph late in the morning

increasing to west around 20 mph shifting to the north late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings 25 to

35.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-120300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Windy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of fog

in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

early in the afternoon increasing to north around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

shifting to the northwest around 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-120300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with isolated rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southwest around 15 mph late in the morning increasing to north

25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-120300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Isolated rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southwest around 15 mph late in the morning

shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-120300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of fog early in

the morning. Isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming north 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-120300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

patchy drizzle and isolated rain showers early in the morning,

then cloudy with isolated rain showers late in the morning.

Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph late in the morning increasing

to north 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest around 15 mph early in the morning. Wind chill readings

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-120300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early

in the morning. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph late in the morning

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-120300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Windy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of fog

in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest late in the morning increasing to northwest around

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to north around

30 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph early in the morning. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph late

in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

