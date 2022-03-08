TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

_____

076 FPUS54 KBRO 080957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

TXZ253-090300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Highs

around 60. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-090300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly clear.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-090300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle. Highs around

60. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly clear.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-090300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-090300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-090300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-090300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-090300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-090300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ353-090300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Highs

around 60. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ251-090300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-090300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and patchy

drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather