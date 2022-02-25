TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

TXZ253-260300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 27 to

37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-260300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-260300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around

15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and drizzle likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-260300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 32 to 42.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming north around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ254-260300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-260300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around

15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ248-260300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill

readings 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and drizzle likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ249-260300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 27 to 37.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Wind chill readings

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-260300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill

readings 29 to 39.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Wind chill readings

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ353-260300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 31 to 41.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ251-260300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ351-260300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

