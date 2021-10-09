TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early

in the evening becoming light becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

