TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

_____

138 FPUS54 KBRO 030857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

TXZ253-040300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ255-040300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ257-040300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid to upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-040300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-040300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ256-040300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-040300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-040300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-040300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-040300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ251-040300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ351-040300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 70. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather