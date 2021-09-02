TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 102.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 103.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 101.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

