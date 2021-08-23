TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

636 FPUS54 KBRO 230858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

TXZ253-240300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-240300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ257-240300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ252-240300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-240300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ256-240300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ248-240300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-240300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-240300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-240300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-240300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-240300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

