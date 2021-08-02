TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021

357 FPUS54 KBRO 020858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

TXZ253-030300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ255-030300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ257-030300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ252-030300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ254-030300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ256-030300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-030300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ249-030300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ250-030300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 108 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ353-030300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ251-030300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ351-030300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming

light becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

