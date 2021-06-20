TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 114 to 119.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings 109 to 114 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings

108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings

108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 119 to 124.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings 112 to 117 in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 113 to

118.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

115 to 120.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

after midnight. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 114 to 119.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings

111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

