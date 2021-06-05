TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021 _____ 654 FPUS54 KBRO 050857 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 TXZ253-060300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ255-060300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ257-060300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ252-060300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ254-060300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ256-060300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ248-060300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ249-060300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ250-060300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ353-060300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ251-060300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ351-060300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather