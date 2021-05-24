TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

535 FPUS54 KBRO 240858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

TXZ253-250300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-250300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-250300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-250300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-250300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-250300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-250300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-250300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-250300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-250300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-250300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-250300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

