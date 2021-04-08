TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing

to south 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

decreasing to around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 90.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to 30 to

40 mph in the late morning and early afternoon decreasing to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 80.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the late morning and early afternoon decreasing

to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west late in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

