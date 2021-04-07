TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

200 FPUS54 KBRO 070857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

TXZ253-080300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ255-080300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ257-080300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ252-080300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

TXZ254-080300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ256-080300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs near 80.

TXZ248-080300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest late in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

TXZ249-080300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-080300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest early

in the afternoon shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ353-080300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ251-080300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ351-080300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

