TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

476 FPUS54 KBRO 040957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

TXZ253-050300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-050300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ257-050300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-050300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ254-050300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph

late in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ256-050300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the

morning becoming light becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-050300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-050300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-050300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-050300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-050300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ351-050300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

