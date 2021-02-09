TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021

191 FPUS54 KBRO 090957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of light

freezing rain and slight chance of rain. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of light

freezing rain and slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Slight chance of rain and chance of light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing

rain and slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s.

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain and chance of light freezing rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

