TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

519 FPUS54 KBRO 050956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

TXZ253-060300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ255-060300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ257-060300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ252-060300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ254-060300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ256-060300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ248-060300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ249-060300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ250-060300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ353-060300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ251-060300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ351-060300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

