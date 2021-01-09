TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

265 FPUS54 KBRO 090957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then widespread rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Widespread rain showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest late in the morning shifting to the northwest. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then widespread rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the west late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then widespread

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings

1 to 11 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to

38 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then widespread rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

shifting to the north around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then widespread rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the northwest late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then widespread rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then widespread

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and early afternoon shifting to the north around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then widespread

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Widespread rain showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

25 to 35 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then widespread

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

26 to 36 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then widespread rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Widespread rain showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

late in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then widespread

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon increasing to

northwest around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then widespread

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest around 15 mph early in the afternoon

increasing to northwest around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

$$

