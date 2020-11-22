TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or
less at times early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
