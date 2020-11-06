TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
