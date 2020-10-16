TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
