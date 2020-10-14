TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
_____
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming
southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
