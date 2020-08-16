TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
774 FPUS54 KBRO 160857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
TXZ253-170300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-170300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-170300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings
108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-170300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-170300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-170300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-170300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-170300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-170300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-170300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-170300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings
108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-170300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
