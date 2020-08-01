TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
TXZ253-011215-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ255-011215-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph
early in the morning becoming light becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ257-011215-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ252-011215-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 113 to 118.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early
morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ254-011215-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ256-011215-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-011215-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until late afternoon becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ249-011215-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph late in the evening shifting to the south.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ250-011215-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around
15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph late in the evening shifting to the south.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ353-011215-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around
15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ251-011215-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ351-011215-
Coastal Kenedy-
123 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph
early in the morning becoming light becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
