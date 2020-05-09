TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020
437 FPUS54 KBRO 090856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature
in the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the
northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature
in the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the
northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
