TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

934 FPUS54 KBRO 080857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

TXZ253-090300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the upper

60s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the late evening

and early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-090300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 25 to 30 mph

shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ257-090300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs near 90. South winds 25 to 30 mph

shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-090300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph early in the afternoon

shifting to the northeast. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-090300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 25 to 30 mph

becoming southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light becoming north around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-090300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 25 to

30 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the late evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-090300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly sunny

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the east

around 15 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-090300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast around

15 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the northeast. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

late evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-090300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph early in the

afternoon shifting to the east. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

becoming north around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-090300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late evening

and overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-090300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-090300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the late evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

