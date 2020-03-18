TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
late afternoon becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around
70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
