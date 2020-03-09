TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020
325 FPUS54 KBRO 090908
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
TXZ253-100315-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ255-100315-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ257-100315-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ252-100315-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ254-100315-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ256-100315-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-100315-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ249-100315-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ250-100315-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ353-100315-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ251-100315-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ351-100315-
Coastal Kenedy-
408 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
