TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
_____
610 FPUS54 KBRO 190956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
TXZ253-200300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph
early in the morning.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ255-200300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around
10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-200300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ252-200300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ254-200300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and
overnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ256-200300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ248-200300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ249-200300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming
light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ250-200300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ353-200300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around
10 mph early in the morning.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ251-200300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around
10 mph early in the morning.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ351-200300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather