TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
TXZ253-190300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming
west around 10 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the
northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ255-190300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ257-190300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds
becoming north around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ252-190300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ254-190300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming north
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ256-190300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming
northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North
winds 25 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ248-190300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and
overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
TXZ249-190300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ250-190300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west early in the
afternoon shifting to the north. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ353-190300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northwest
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ251-190300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming north around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ351-190300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 25 to 30 mph
shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
