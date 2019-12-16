TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

TXZ253-170300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ255-170300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ257-170300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late evening and overnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 30 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-170300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west late in the morning

shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ254-170300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ256-170300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ248-170300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming northwest around 15 mph late in the morning

shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ249-170300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting to the

north 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ250-170300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-170300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-170300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-170300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph early in the afternoon

increasing to north around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

