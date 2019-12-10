TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
TXZ253-110300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
West winds around 20 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ255-110300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to north
25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ257-110300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph late in the
morning increasing to north 35 to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ252-110300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late
afternoon becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ254-110300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the north
25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ256-110300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest
winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest around 25 mph late in
the morning increasing to north 35 to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ248-110300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ249-110300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ250-110300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. Northwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the north
25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ353-110300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
West winds around 20 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ251-110300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in
the afternoon. West winds around 20 mph shifting to the north
25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ351-110300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds around 20 mph increasing to north 30 to 40 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind
chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
