TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
308 FPUS54 KBRO 230956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
TXZ253-240300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ255-240300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ257-240300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around
15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
near 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ252-240300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ254-240300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ256-240300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-240300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ249-240300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ250-240300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ353-240300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late
afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ251-240300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ351-240300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
