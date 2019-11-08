TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
TXZ253-090300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until
late afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ255-090300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ257-090300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ252-090300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph until
late afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers.
Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ254-090300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ256-090300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph early in the
morning.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ248-090300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph early
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain
showers. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ249-090300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers.
Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ250-090300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers.
Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ353-090300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ251-090300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ351-090300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
