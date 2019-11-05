TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows near 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
256 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
