TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
396 FPUS54 KBRO 090856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
