TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

_____

396 FPUS54 KBRO 090856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

