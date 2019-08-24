TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows

in the upper 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows

in the upper 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the mid 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

102. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

102. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

