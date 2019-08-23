TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around

110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

103. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

