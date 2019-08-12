TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

271 FPUS54 KBRO 120856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 112 to 117 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather