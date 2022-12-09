TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 8, 2022 _____ 099 FPUS54 KEWX 090931 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 TXZ192-092245- Travis- Including the city of Austin 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ205-092245- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ183-092245- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ220-092245- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ187-092245- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ193-092245- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ190-092245- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ172-092245- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ208-092245- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ206-092245- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ224-092245- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ228-092245- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ184-092245- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ209-092245- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ219-092245- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ188-092245- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ223-092245- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ207-092245- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ191-092245- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ222-092245- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ189-092245- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ186-092245- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ202-092245- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ225-092245- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ194-092245- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ171-092245- Llano- Including the city of Llano 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ217-092245- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ204-092245- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ185-092245- Real- Including the city of Leakey 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ203-092245- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ173-092245- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ221-092245- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ218-092245- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. $$