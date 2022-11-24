TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

_____

354 FPUS54 KEWX 240910

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

TXZ192-242215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Widespread fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ205-242215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Widespread fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-242215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Widespread dense

fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-242215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Widespread fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-242215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Widespread dense fog this morning. Patchy

fog this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-242215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-242215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Widespread fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-242215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Widespread fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-242215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Areas of fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-242215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Widespread fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-242215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Areas of

fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-242215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Widespread fog this morning, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-242215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly this morning. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-242215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-242215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

this morning. Widespread fog this morning, then patchy fog this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-242215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Widespread fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-242215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-242215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-242215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Widespread fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-242215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-242215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Widespread fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ186-242215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Widespread fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-242215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Widespread fog this morning, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-242215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-242215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Areas of

fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-242215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Widespread fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-242215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Widespread fog this morning, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-242215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Widespread fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-242215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

this morning. Widespread fog this morning, then patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ203-242215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

this morning. Widespread fog this morning, then patchy fog this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-242215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Widespread fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-242215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-242215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

310 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Widespread fog this morning, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather