TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022

258 FPUS54 KEWX 200850

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

TXZ192-202200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-202200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ183-202200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ220-202200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ187-202200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ193-202200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-202200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-202200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-202200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-202200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ224-202200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-202200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-202200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-202200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-202200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ188-202200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-202200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-202200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-202200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-202200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-202200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-202200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-202200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ225-202200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-202200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-202200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-202200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ204-202200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ185-202200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-202200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ173-202200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-202200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-202200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

250 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

