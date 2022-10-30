TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ 028 FPUS54 KEWX 300751 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 TXZ192-302100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ205-302100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ183-302100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ220-302100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ187-302100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ193-302100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ190-302100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-302100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ208-302100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ206-302100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-302100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ228-302100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ184-302100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ209-302100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ219-302100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ188-302100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ223-302100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ207-302100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-302100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-302100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ189-302100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-302100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ202-302100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ225-302100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ194-302100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ171-302100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ217-302100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ204-302100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ185-302100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ203-302100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ173-302100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ221-302100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ218-302100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 251 AM CDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather