TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ 140 FPUS54 KEWX 110808 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 TXZ192-112115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ205-112115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ183-112115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ220-112115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ187-112115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ193-112115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ190-112115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ172-112115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ208-112115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ206-112115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ224-112115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ228-112115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ184-112115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ209-112115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ219-112115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ188-112115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ223-112115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ207-112115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-112115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ222-112115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ189-112115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ186-112115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ202-112115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ225-112115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ194-112115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ171-112115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ217-112115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ204-112115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ185-112115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ203-112115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ173-112115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-112115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ218-112115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 308 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$